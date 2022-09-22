As fall approaches, so does a less appealing time of year: flu season. It’s time to start thinking about the flu, and the University of Mississippi’s Operation Immunization program is making it easier for students to get their annual flu shots.

According to the School of Pharmacy’s website, “Operation Immunization is an immunization awareness campaign designed to increase the public’s knowledge while increasing the number of adults receiving immunizations.”

Pharmacy students have been administering the shots since Sept. 14 at a variety of locations including the Student Union, Grove Stage, Galtney-Lott Plaza and the Pavillion, depending on the day of your visit.

The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases states that college students are at an elevated risk for contracting viral diseases such as the flu because of their heightened exposure to high-touch surfaces, common spaces and social activities. Despite the fact that 70% of students believe that getting an annual flu vaccination is important, typically less than half actually receive these shots.

When asked about the importance of receiving an annual flu shot, staff at the pharmacy located inside Student Health Services were in resounding agreement.

“Get your flu shot, and get it now,” said Sandra Bentley, the operational director for the Student Health Pharmacy.

She stressed that it is not too early to be thinking about and taking steps to protect yourself from the flu. Bentley asks all students on campus to “take action,” and “be vigilant,” when it comes to protecting your health and the health of the community.

The shot costs $40 and is covered by most insurance plans. It can also be billed to a student’s bursar account. Be prepared to provide your student ID and your prescription insurance card, should you have insurance.

For a full list of vaccination dates and times, visit https://pharmacy.olemiss.edu/operation-immunization/. In addition to Operation Immunization, Pharmacy Health Services offers flu shots during its regular business hours inside the V.B. Harrison Health Center on campus.