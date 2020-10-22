As we vote for representatives to legislate policy, there are issues on the ballot this year for Mississippians. Among them are healthcare, social programs, policing powers and race relations. However, the preeminent concern of the election on Nov. 3 is life.

This year, Mississippi made monumental strides in protecting life in its most innocent and feeble state. Over the summer, the state legislature passed a bill making it illegal to perform an abortion on the basis of sex, race or ability. With Gov. Reeves signing the bill into law, Mississippi has joined the ranks of pro-life states like Kentucky, Louisiana and Ohio with the second-most strict laws against abortion. Even further, during the COVID-19 outbreak, Mississippi was one of a few states to deem abortion services non-essential, putting a temporary pause on the procedures.

While Mississippi is moving closer to banning abortion altogether, other states are increasing access to late-term abortions. In New York, a new law made late-term abortions legal in the state, citing that a woman can get an abortion for any reason. Some have labeled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s abortion measures that allow abortion up until the point of delivery as infanticide.

The Democratic Party has effectively pushed out all pro-life advocates. Although there is a growing coalition of Democrats for Life pushing the party to reject the status quo and adopt less radical policy planks, the current party platform opposes state laws that limit abortion, advocates for the repeal of the Hyde Amendment and calls for restored funding to Planned Parenthood. Abortion would be codified into law and states’ say in limiting abortion would be completely eliminated. I believe this is not the party of life.

These realities should scare you. The most fundamental right as an American is the right to life. Without it, no other right can be obtained. However, there are radicalized politicians pushing through pro-abortion legislation when the majority of Americans believe that at least some restrictions should be placed on abortions. In fact, only 8% of respondents to a Harvard study stated that abortion should be legal until the third trimester.

Abortion ends a human life. At conception, a new human being is formed with unique DNA separate from his or her mother and father. After six weeks, the baby’s brain and spinal cord are developing. The organs are also developing, and the heart begins to beat. When 12 weeks have passed, the baby has facial features and fingernails. Ignored by pro-abortion advocates, these unborn babies are growing, using energy and responding to their environment just weeks from conception. All of the characteristics of life are present in the womb from conception.

The most vulnerable of our community are being slaughtered by the thousands every day. It is time to protect innocent life and elect leaders who will do the same. The people elected in November will not only have a direct impact on legislation but on the judicial system, appointing judges who will fight for the most basic human right — life.

Other policy decisions surely divide us, but the right to life is so fundamental that it must be at the forefront of our voting choices this year. Vote for pro-life candidates and help America correct this stark injustice to the least of our society.

Lauren Moses is a senior from Coppell, Texas, studying economics and political science.