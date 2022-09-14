The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics organizes panel discussions for journalism students and members of the Oxford community and recently announced the schedule for the 2022 fall semester.

The first event, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, was a discussion honoring the 50th anniversary of the Title IX Education Amendment. Title IX prevents discrimination in educational programs across the nation. Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter, along with Women’s Basketball Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Rita Igbokwe, an Ole Miss women’s basketball player, and Mississippi sportswriter Rick Cleveland led the panel.

The next panel is a local historical discussion, as the University of Mississippi celebrates the 60th anniversary of James Meredith’s admittance to Ole Miss, ending segregation at the university. “Meredith and the Media: Legacy of a Riot” will be discussed at the Overby Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Sidna Brower Mitchell, Kathleen Wickham and Curtis Wilkie will explore the impact that Meredith had on the university’s campus as Jesse Holland moderates.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, “A Sisterhood of Editors” will be led by Katrice Hardy, Mary Irby-Jones and Jewell Walston, as Marquita Smith, an Overby fellow, moderates. These journalists will discuss their experiences as African American females in Southern newsrooms.

The last event of the semester will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, as Charles Overby and Overby fellow Terry Mattingly consider the role religion has played in recent general elections.

Overby fellow R.J. Morgan encourages students to attend Overby events, as he believes professional connections will enhance student’s educational experience at the university.

“One of the reasons Mr. Charles Overby founded the Overby Center was to help students gain connections like he did as a student here. Those connections made all the difference in his professional career,” Morgan said.

Panels are hosted at 5 p.m. at the Overby Center Auditorium and will be followed by an open bar and reception. Panels are held at no cost to attendees.