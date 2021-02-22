Oxford citizens are offering a reward of $2,550 through the Oxford Police Department for information leading to the person who vandalized the mTrade Park soccer fields.

OPD tweeted pictures of the soccer fields on Feb. 19, showing the damage a car did by driving on all five of the fields. The next day, OPD tweeted aerial footage obtained from mTrade Park that showed how extensive the damage was.

The initial reward to find the culprit was $500, but other community members have slowly added onto the reward, including UM head soccer coach Matthew Mott.

Mott tweeted that he would add another $500.

“Anyone that will damage the best soccer complex in the state (actually one of the best in the southeast!) deserves to be punished,” Mott tweeted.

OPD received a tip over the weekend, and officers believe that the vehicle is a white 2003/2004 Toyota Tacoma with dark rims.