As the City of Oxford continues to grow and electric vehicles position themselves to dominate the automotive industry, Oxford lacks an essential component for drivers of electric vehicles — chargers. This could be poised to change tomorrow if Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill is authorized to sign the Tennessee Valley Authority Electric Vehicle Fast Charger Program Agreement at today’s Board of Aldermen meeting.

The agreement stipulates that upon signage and approval, the TVA will pay up to $150,000 for two chargers. This would account for three quarters of the price of the station. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has selected Oxford to be awarded $50,000, which will cover the remaining part of the station, according to documents shared with The Daily Mississippian by the Board of Aldermen.

“The cost of the station will be minimal for Oxford Utilities and our customers. The station is planned to be located in or near the downtown Oxford parking garage due to the fact that it’s well lit, secure, offers restrooms and shopping nearby,” the agenda item reads. “It could take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to fully charge an electric vehicle with the fast charger.”

The TVA Electric Vehicle Fast Charger Program seeks to widen access to EV charging in the Tennessee Valley region, which includes the entirety of Tennessee along with portions of Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and North Mississippi.

This is a developing story.