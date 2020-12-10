A late-night domestic violence call led to the shooting death of an Oxford man by police on Wednesday. According to Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, Kenneth Dale Miller was shot during the incident.

According to a brief from Oxford Police Department (OPD), Miller pointed a firearm at officers, which caused the officers to open fire. No officers were injured in the incident.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., OPD received a 911 call from Private Road 3057 to report “an active domestic violence situation.” This particular road is near many student apartment complexes including The Mark, The Connection and Domain at Oxford.

In the initial call to police, a citizen reported that he saw potential domestic violence at The Mark. OPD released partial audio for the 911 call as well as partial body camera footage from an involved officer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGGByNrjL9U&feature=youtu.be

“I just heard screaming, and I saw a guy pull a lady up the stairs and back into their apartment,” the caller told the 911 operator. His name was redacted from the audio.

Miller was carrying a shotgun when police arrived at his second-floor apartment around nine minutes later, according to police. In the video, police walk up the stairs of the apartment building, knocking several times on Miller’s door. When the door is opened, Miller is seen standing in the doorway with the shotgun. Police tell Miller several times to drop his weapon, but the released video does not show the rest of the dispute or when police shot Miller.

The victim in the domestic violence situation escaped the apartment safely when Miller opened the door. After she escaped, police made contact with Miller, and additional resources were called to the scene.

“Negotiators talked with Miller for approximately more than an hour to have a peaceful resolution,” McCutchen said. “While communications were ongoing, at 9:50 p.m., Mr. Miller abruptly exited the apartment onto his balcony. He began yelling at officers and pointed his shotgun at them.”

At that moment, officers fired at Miller and killed him.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called out to investigate the officer-involved shooting.