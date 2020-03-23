The mayor and Board of Aldermen passed a resolution, effective immediately, ordering citizens to stay in their homes except for essential needs at a special meeting on Sunday evening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not following the order is a misdemeanor, though the city will focus on voluntary compliance, according to a statement clarifying the measure released alongside the resolution.

“All community members should stay at home except to perform essential duties for business continuity or government functions, to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care,or perform activities related to maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this time,” a statement from the city said.

Citizens should not have friends over to their homes, go to bars, go to nail salons or hair stylists, go shopping for non-essential goods or take unnecessary trips on public transportation, according to the statement.

Worship services, funerals and weddings may not have more than 10 people present.

The order will remain in effect until April 6 and allows some activities for citizens and businesses, like going outside for walks or curbside pickups.

“The intent of this order is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible,” a statement from the city said. “Please adhere to these requirements. The future of our community depends on it. We are stronger together.”