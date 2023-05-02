Haven Studio, one of the newest additions to the Oxford fitness scene, opened in December 2022 and offers a variety of pilates, yoga and barre classes.

Haven Studio’s first location opened in Tupelo, and after noteworthy success, they decided to open a second location in Oxford. Pilates has been gaining popularity in recent years, with its focus on building core strength, improving posture and enhancing overall physical and mental wellbeing.

“We offer restorative classes and a regular ‘get after it’ class. The restorative will be a little slower in pace, with a stretch between each exercise,” Juli Hendricks, manager of Haven Studio in Oxford, said. “It is focused on lengthening, but you still get a good workout.”

Attendees of the studio will use pilates reformers during classes. Reformers are pieces of equipment that provide resistance and support for the controlled movements of pilates.

For newcomers to pilates, the reformer can be an intimidating contraption. Hendricks suggested that first-timers should start with slower-paced classes to get comfortable with it.

Hendricks started working at Haven Studio’s Tupelo location in August 2022. Now, she teaches classes seven days a week in Oxford and juggles work as both a manager and an instructor.

Thanks to her mother, Hendricks’ pilates journey and relationship with Haven Studio began at a young age.

“I was homeschooled, so as a replacement for P.E., my mom got me into yoga and pilates,” Hendricks said. “I first started going to Haven when I was 13. I walked in and had no idea that it was hot yoga, but I fell in love with it.”

These experiences, particularly those with yoga, shaped her style as a pilates instructor.

“On the schedule, I am strictly teaching ‘get after it’ classes, but my style is very yoga inspired because of my background. I teach a combo of both depending on my mood,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks completed in-house training at Haven Studio by working one-on-one with founder and owner Marci Silman. She has found great benefits, both mentally and physically ,through pilates.

“My favorite thing about pilates is how it’s my time to go and really connect with myself,” Hendricks said. I don’t have to worry about the distractions of everyday life. I am able to settle down while also getting a good workout.”

Hendricks has seen herself grow through practicing pilates. She shared that not only does it keep her physical body in shape, but it has also improved her mental health.

“Through pilates, I have learned the strength of the human body. It has been a great way to cope with anxiety as well,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks offered words of inspiration from her own personal experience within the realm of pilates.

“When you do work towards something and then achieve it, it really teaches you a lot about yourself,” Hendricks said. “I am a lot stronger than I sometimes feel or view myself as.”

She also urged new students of pilates to practice patience and to focus on what feels best to their individual bodies.

“Be patient with yourself. Everything is a work in progress,” Hendricks said. “Give yourself time to get acquainted and explore pilates. Do what feels good to your body.”