As Sam Kendricks and Shelby McEwen prepare to compete at the Olympics, the board of aldermen has voted to hold a sendoff parade around the Square before they leave. The parade will be held on Friday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.. Traffic will be blocked off from the Square, North Lamar and 14th street for the parade.

The parade will include the Oxford and Lafayette high schools bands, dance teams and JROTC members to help celebrate Kendricks and McEwen’s journey to the Tokyo Olympics. Anyone around the town is invited to join the festivities along the Square and help line the streets with flags or signs and encouraged to use the hashtag #JumpOxfordJump.

Kendricks will be competing in the men’s pole vault and McEwen will compete in the men’s high jump at the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics begin with the Opening Ceremonies on July 23.