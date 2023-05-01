Cameron Neal Riser of Oxford has been charged in connection with a hit and run that resulted in the death of a University of Mississippi freshman, Andrew Tyler Mitchell.

Riser, 25, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

After receiving a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the area of West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row at 11:13 p.m. on April 27.

First responders gave life-saving measures to Mitchell, but Mitchell later succumbed to his injuries and died.

The vehicle that struck Mitchell fled the scene. However, OPD investigators were able to locate the suspected vehicle using descriptions from witnesses. On April 28, Riser was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge. In her initial bond hearing, she was issued a $50,000 bond.

Mitchell was a 19-year-old freshman from Missouri.