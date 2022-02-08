Patrick Elliot Alexander, the 2021 recipient of the Elsie M. Hood Award, continues to lead a life based on his desire to help students reach their full potential.

On April 9, 2021, Alexander accepted one of the highest honors given to associate, assistant and full professors at Ole Miss. The Elsie M. Hood Award recognizes outstanding teaching on the basis of student and faculty nominations. Candidates are carefully considered by a committee, and the winner is announced during honors ceremonies in the spring.

Alexander, an associate professor of English and African American studies, continues to feel honored by his selection.

“Receiving the Elsie M. Hood Award was honestly a deeply touching experience because I care so much about every student I have had the privilege to teach and mentor,” Alexander said. “Undergraduate and graduate students on the University of Mississippi’s main campus and the many incarcerated UM students who I have had the opportunity to teach and learn from through the Prison-to-College Pipeline Program.”

Before joining the UM staff, Alexander had already defined an inspiring path based on his passion for education. He co-founded Stepping Stones, an educational program in North Carolina for incarcerated students.

Furthering his work of creating opportunities for incarcerated individuals, Alexander worked with Dr. Otis W. Pickett of Mississippi College to create the Prison-to-College Pipeline Program. The program, based on campus, partners with Ole Miss to help incarcerated students pursue a college degree.

Alexander and the team at the Prison-to College program also strive to bring to light the positive impact of educational programs in imprisoned communities. They publish their experiences as research in an effort to raise awareness.

Alexander’s compassion does not stop with his students. He used his prize money from the Elsie M. Hood award to aid his parents’ medical needs. He attributes a great part of his success to their encouragement.

“I donated (the cash prize) in full to my Hall of Fame-worthy parents to aid in their medical needs given the number of health challenges they have faced during the past two years,” Alexander said, “and also because they were the first to believe that I could positively impact people’s lives through teaching.”

Alexander continues to inspire students as an associate professor of English and African American studies. This semester, he offers his expertise in courses including African American Literature Survey to 1920 and a course focusing on major African American writers. He believes that winning the award has served to reinforce his desire to continue his outstanding teaching career.

“I must emphasize that being honored with the award has also reminded me of my responsibility to continue serving current and future students well through my love of teaching,” Alexander said, “to continue to remain passionate in helping them get the most out of each classroom experience and to continue to spur on the kinds of learning community interactions that facilitate the fulfillment of their educational goals and intellectual curiosities.”

Alexander sits alongside a growing list of extraordinary professors who have won the Elsie M. Hood award. This year, the committee is once again looking for a worthy recipient.

Nominations are open for the 2022 Elsie M. Hood award and close March 1. Students and faculty can submit their nominations through myOleMiss or email chancellor@olemiss.edu. Nominations must include a letter with examples of superior teaching.