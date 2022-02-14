As the construction of the Duff Center for Science and Technology moves forward, University of Mississippi roads is advising pedestrians that sidewalks near the site of construction will be closed.

“In order to accommodate construction of the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation Building, the redirected pedestrian pathway between Shoemaker and Faster Halls alongside Thad Cochran Research Center will close on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022,” read a campus news memo.

The pathway will not reopen until the project is completed, except for home football game weekends.

The completed Duff Center will be situated in the university’s Science District, with sides facing both the Grove and All-American Drive. The 202,000-square-foot building is the largest single construction project on the Oxford campus, to date.