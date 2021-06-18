The Delta Gamma chapter of Phi Kappa Tau is receiving a one-year suspension from campus from the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct, according to an email Brent Marsh, the vice chancellor of student affairs, sent on June 17. This action comes from the violation of an agreement made after the chapter faced consequences for a hazing investigation in June 2020.

According to the email, the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct imposed the suspension on Phi Kappa Tau on June 3, and it will last until May 2022.

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life have not made an official statement regarding this decision and their website still lists the chapter as active. This is one of two cases of hazing that happened throughout fraternity chapters, including the incident with Pi Kappa Alpha’s Gamma Iota chapter.

“While we had hoped for a more favorable outcome upon entering into the 2020 agreement, failure to abide by the agreement makes suspension the appropriate sanction to hold the chapter accountable,” Marsh wrote in the email.

The chapter will be eligible to return to campus in May 2022, as established by the same agreement. They will then have to undergo the expansion process through the Interfraternity Council and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life if they wish to return.

“We hope that our entire fraternity and sorority community can use this as an opportunity for learning and growth,” Marsh wrote. “If Phi Kappa Tau chooses to return to the university in the future, we hope that its members will strive to uphold the organization’s mission of championing a lifelong commitment to brotherhood, learning, ethical leadership and exemplary character.”