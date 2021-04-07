Adam Peavy, an attorney representing a university student is planning to file a civil lawsuit in connection to an alleged Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity hazing incident that occurred last fall.

James Bowes Higgins was arrested by the University Police Department on Feb. 23 in connection with the incident. During the incident, bleach or cleaning fluid was allegedly sprayed onto blindfolded pledge members who were squatting against a wall, according to the Associated Press.

Higgins could not be reached for comment and a Twitter account associated with his name was deactivated on April 7.

According to Peavy, members of the fraternity blindfolded his client and sprayed chemical cleaner into his mouth after asking him if he wanted water. Peavy said his client Jackson, whose last name has not been released, is still suffering from problems with his esophagus after six months since the incident.

“No parents send their kid to college thinking they’re going to get blindfolded and poisoned …It’s unconscionable,” Peavy said.

Peavy has not determined who will be named as defendants in the lawsuit, but he said the university chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, the national organization and the student who allegedly sprayed the bleach in Jackson’s mouth as possible defendants.

Peavy also noted the March 6 death of Bowling Green University sophomore Stone Foltz who died after a Pi Kappa Alpha hazing event and suggested that the fraternity has a national problem with hazing.

“It’s just unacceptable,” he said.

Peavy said ingestion of Clorox bleach leads to chemical burns in the stomach and the esophagus.

“Luckily, the esophagus can heal over time sometimes, but sometimes it doesn’t,” Peavy told The Daily Mississippian. “In Jackson’s case it’s been months and months, and (his weight) keeps going down.”

Peavy described Jackson as “larger than life” before the incident occurred, standing at over six-foot and 250 pounds. Now, he said he’s lost 50 pounds and vomits much of the food he eats.

“(Jackson’s) mom has explained to me something about cutting out portions of the esophagus or having to redirect the esophagus to the intestines,” Peavy said. “But you know, he eats, (and) he vomits.”

He said Jackson’s mother also says the incident has had a psychological impact and has left him with depression.

“You can ask his mom, he’s a glorified foodie,” Peavy said. “He loved pizza night with the family and he loved to eat and he just can’t do it.”

According to Peavy, Jackson has not dropped his membership with Pi Kappa Alpha despite the alleged hazing incident, though he anticipates that he may do so soon.

Peavy said Chancellor Glenn Boyce reached out to Jackson via his cell phone recently but Jackson did not respond to the chancellor’s messages. They hope to set up a meeting soon with the university to talk about the incident, and Peavy said acknowledgement was what the family has wanted from the beginning.

“I do believe one of the individuals who was responsible for poisoning Jackson has been suspended or expelled. That’s a good start,” Peavy said.According to the Associated Press, the university’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter has been sanctioned including restrictions on social activities and anti-hazing education.

Director of fraternity and sorority life Arthur Doctor could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.