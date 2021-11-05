We know you missed us. The DM editorial staff is back with their hot takes on football. Hope you didn’t come to this piece expecting us to drop some knowledge, we do not have that. Enjoy!

Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss: Londyn Lorenz

Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 52, Liberty 24

There is no way in heck (for the Liberty readers out there) that Ole Miss does not win this game. I want to see Hugh Freeze embarrassed beyond belief, but that is going to depend on our defense. We already know how explosive our offense can and will be, but we’ll have to see if our defense will match that performance. I’m definitely optimistic for the weekend and will be shouting in the stands come Saturday, but I guess only time will tell.

Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky: HG Biggs

Final Score Prediction: Kentucky 31, Tennessee 28

The Kentucky/Tennessee rivalry returns! If there is anything I’ve learned from watching college football for all 19 years of my life and as a long-time Ole Miss fan (thanks dad) and closet UK fan, it’s that you shouldn’t base your predictions on rankings. Literally anything can happen. Whether such anomalies occur in favor of your team is up to the football gods, or maybe that’s just SEC officiating.

Nonetheless, I predict that the Kentucky Wildcats will defeat the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday. Following a devastating loss to an unranked Mississippi State, the question in my mind is whether the Wildcats will have any energy against the Volunteers or if the loss has sapped any remaining momentum the team might have had from the start of the season. With Tennessee also facing back-to-back losses, a nailbiter against Ole Miss and a blowout against Alabama, both teams are looking to bounce back and prove themselves. So why will the Wildcats prevail?

The Volunteers have proved to have a high-powered, high-scoring offense, while the Wildcats have won by much smaller margins of victory. Furthermore, Kentucky’s passing game was extremely weak against Mississippi State. However, prior to the Georgia loss, Kentucky had a consistent running game and defense. The game will be played at UK’s Kroger Field, and Kentucky is currently 5-0 at home. Tennessee is only 1-2 away. Since neither team has much momentum coming into the matchup, my opinion is that the home crowd advantage could very well be the tipping point. Also, Tennessee doesn’t have the option to throw trash at their opponent’s bench. So this weekend I say, “Go Wildcats!”

No. 14 Baylor at TCU: Kate Kimberlin

Final Score Prediction: Baylor 3, TCU 1

Here I am, once again, choosing to write about two teams from my home state that I absolutely hate. I believe this is me looking for a fight at this point (thankfully none of my friends saw my last pick ‘em). So, I’ve decided to predict the Bratty Kid Bowl. However, as much as it does pain me to say, I’m putting my money on the Bears. I was impressed with the win against Texas, if not a little shocked. On the flip side, I can’t remember the last time TCU had an impressive football team, so I can’t say I’ll believe a high score on the Frog’s side. I’m sure my Dallas friends will enjoy this game, and I hope they do! Be safe and I will continue to be impartial!

LSU at No. 3 Alabama: Maddy Quon

Final Score Prediction: Can they both lose?

My dear sports editor Catherine has assigned me this game to predict, so here we go. Funnily enough, two years ago I did a pick ‘em for LSU vs. Bama. I said LSU should win (and I also said I never wanted to say that again). But that was then, and this is now. LSU was actually good then, with Heisman winner Joe Burrow as the quarterback. Now they suck, as they should.

Alabama, on the other hand, is good. As usual. One day, Alabama will be bad, and it will be a glorious time, but unfortunately today is not that day. Odds are Bama will absolutely destroy the Tigers, but I would love for there to be an option where they both lose and we can all laugh about it. Catherine, why did you give me this game? I really have nothing good to say here.

No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M: Vanessa Clark

Final Score Prediction: Texas A&M 41, Auburn 38 (yes this is the same as the Texas A&M vs. Alabama final score)

As someone who knows little to nothing about college football other than what I’m wearing to the Grove a month in advance, I could have put some more research into this prediction. However, I did not do that. I know Texas A&M beat Alabama, which is impressive. I think it would be cool if they beat Auburn too, since we just lost to them and I’m a little salty about it. Ole Miss hasn’t played Texas A&M yet, but I also think it would be cool if we beat them, so we could say we beat the team that beat Auburn and Alabama, which is technically the same as us beating them too. That’s my logic in rooting for Texas A&M this week. I honestly do not know which team is favored. I’ve never written about sports in my life. I’m just a cartoonist.

Missouri at No. 1 Georgia: Jacob Meyers

Final Score Prediction: Georgia 48, Missouri 14

Despite being a football game, this is the age old debate of dogs versus cats. As a dog owner and dog person myself, I have a hard time thinking the Missouri Tigers can pull out a win. One of the statistics to note is that Georgia is currently undefeated at 8-0 and Missouri is 4-4. The Tigers might show their claws briefly against the Bulldogs and put up a few points, but with the minor football knowledge I have, I know that Missouri’s defense will not be capable of much. Missouri is dead last at stopping the run, and they don’t really do the defense thing. Georgia’s defense could have the worst day of the year on Saturday, and with their offense they will still make it out with a win. While a Tiger might do some serious damage to a Bulldog, I think the real fight in this game would be closer to that of a kitten and a Bulldog. So my money is on Georgia.