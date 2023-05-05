After months of speculation, President Joe Biden officially confirmed that he will be running for re-election. The announcement prompted a variety of emotions and opinions from Ole Miss students.

Colton Jones, president of College Republicans sees the 2024 election as important for both Republicans and Democrats.

“The presidential election of 2024 will be a key and influential election for both parties in these highly partisan times,” Jones said. “It will be intriguing to see the support within the parties as caucuses and primaries soon begin.”

Jones is unsurprised at Biden’s decision to seek re-election.

“As for President Biden’s reelection bid, it is not surprising to see a sitting president seeking re-election after only one term,” he said.

Freshman journalism major Daylan Flowers provided his opinion on Biden’s reelection.

“I’m not particularly fond of Biden, but neither am I of any of the candidates from either party currently in the draw right now,” Flowers said. “Biden was someone I respected, and still do, but he’s just not fit for ‘leader of the greatest country in the world.’”

Biden’s re-election campaign is built around the same platform as his 2020 campaign. He has identified one of his goals as fighting for democracy and equality amongst American citizens regardless of political affiliation. However, some believe that Biden failed to achieve his previous goals.

“One of the things that has affected me personally from his presidency is his embarks at the beginning of his term on ‘fixing climate change.’ He’s done the complete opposite of that,” Flowers said. “He got the U.S. back in the Paris climate agreement early, but he and his administration just approved oil drills.”

Another common complaint against Biden is the issue of his physical health. Many fear that he is not stable enough to be president.

“Biden doesn’t seem well health-wise, either. He forgets a lot of things and sometimes speaks very unclearly, and his head seems to be anywhere but stable to run our country,” Flowers said.

Freshman multidisciplinary studies major Brooklyn Hall shared a similar opinion.

“I feel that President Biden should not seek re-election due to his age,” Hall said. “I will say that President Biden is very experienced in the political realm and that could possibly be an asset, but I think it is time for a fresh face in the White House. A person who can unify is needed, and President Biden has struggled with just that.”

There may be time for a new face within the White House. Currently, eight people, including Biden, have officially announced their candidacy, with more expected to join them.

Despite the criticism Biden has received, he hasn’t lost all of his support. His response to the pandemic as well as his extensive experience in politics are just some of the reasons many people hope for his re-election.

Freshman pharmaceutical sciences major Jianna Lowe expressed her support for Biden’s re-election.

“Out of the [election] candidates, Biden and Harris will serve our country greatly,” Lowe said. “I am happy about the way the country has been run since the pandemic. I feel that they are great candidates.”