It’s finally that time of the semester:, students get a week off of classes. We don’t have time to worry about midterm grades when the semester is coming to a halt. Here’s our favorite spring break jams to keep cool next week.
- Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett
- Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
- Sunday Best – Surfaces
- CITY OF ANGELS – 24kGoldn
- Tongue Tied – Grouplove
- Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
- Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
- Say So – Doja Cat
- The Box – Roddy Ricch
- Canyon Moon – Harry Styles
- Intentions – Justin Beiber, Quavo