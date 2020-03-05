It’s finally that time of the semester:, students get a week off of classes. We don’t have time to worry about midterm grades when the semester is coming to a halt. Here’s our favorite spring break jams to keep cool next week.

Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffett Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa Sunday Best – Surfaces CITY OF ANGELS – 24kGoldn Tongue Tied – Grouplove Stupid Love – Lady Gaga Blinding Lights – The Weeknd Say So – Doja Cat The Box – Roddy Ricch Canyon Moon – Harry Styles Intentions – Justin Beiber, Quavo