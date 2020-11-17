“People love to talk to me about their dead grandparents and how it is the same as my dad’s death. And I get mad. Like, I know, it’s hard but please don’t talk to me about your dead grandparents. I knew it was coming from a place of good intention, but it was never helpful.”

Julia James giggles through the end of that sentence, shaking her head. She is a college senior, a double major from Mandeville, LA. She spent the Fall of 2019, her junior year of college, trudging through the months of her father’s decline after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“We found out on a Friday in October,” said James. “He was gone in February. It was the longest four months. It was stage 4 when they found it because you almost never find pancreatic cancer before it is heavily advanced.”

The process of grief had begun. The definition of grief is deep sorrow, especially that caused by someone’s death. And after she heard about her father’s fate, James came back to school during the highest points of her grief.

“I thought I would take a semester off, but daddy didn’t want that for me. And everyone was so quick to give me grace. Life started looking like two questions: what does it take to get through this day and how can I get home to daddy,” said James.

Her relationships, her schoolwork, her entire life was placed on the backburner.

“I remember how exhausting it was to tell my friends. I cried every time. I eventually just asked a friend to spread the news for me because I was so tired of saying the sentence: my dad has pancreatic cancer,” said James.

It turned out that coming back to the school during such a tumultuous and emotional time took a toll on James.

“Immediately after I found out, my brain started making so many disaster plans. I knew I needed to find some small amount of peace with the unknown because the disaster plans just weren’t working. My anxious brain wanted to have a plan. To have control or understand.”

It quickly became clear that naviagating school was going to be hard.

“I remember coming back to school and telling professors which was weird. I got a lot of grace in school,” said James. “I was so tired all of the time. I couldn’t focus, I could not pay attention in the few classes I could go to. I was going home so much.”

It was well into the holiday season when the James family faced the worst.

“They called super inconveniently on December 23rd to tell us the cancer had not even slowed down. Treatment hadn’t worked. They broke the news to the whole family at the same time,” said James. “I knew that this was worst case scenario. And I had spent 2 months dreading that worst outcome. That was the time that life fell down around me.”

It took four slow months for the cancer to wreck James’ father’s body. He passed in February. Shortly after his death, tragedy struck the world in the form of a global pandemic

“The pandemic was a God-send for me, personally. Suddenly, everyone’s life sucked too,” said James. “I was no longer by myself in pain. Other people were suffering. I don’t know if that sounds bad, but I was feeling really alone.”

Collegescholarships.org talks about what grief does to a person.

Crying, fatigue, insomnia, headaches, panic attacks, loss of appetite, social isolation, feelings of hopelessness and despair, and a loss of interest in schoolwork or other activities previously enjoyed are just some of the many ways that grief may show up in a student’s life. It can adversely affect a student’s academic performance and, when not adequately addressed, may also escalate into more serious issues, such as depression, physical ailments, suicidal thoughts and substance abuse problems.

Grieving is a full-time job. One that is further exacerbated by schoolwork, social life, and all of the demands a college student has.

A recent study by a Purdue University researcher found that college students who experience the death of a family member or friends also experience a corresponding drop in academic performance during the semester the loss takes place.

James still chose to come back for her senior year, after a nationwide pandemic and a hectic 2020 that began with the death of her own father. She is only one of the 22-30% of college students who are dealing with grief in college.

Grief is internal and lasting. It is an issue that countless of college students face, and still choose to stay in school.

Many high schools are beginning to form grief crisis teams ready to support and help those who lose a loved one during their education years. A format like this one for college students is drastically needed.

James represents thousands of adolesents who are walking through the darkest times of their lives. They need support. They need empathy. They need understandly. Frankly, they need more.