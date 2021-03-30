A part of Chucky Mullins Drive, from South Poole Drive to Fraternity Row, will be closed to traffic from March 29 to April 2 due to a construction project, according to an email from University of Mississippi Facilities Planning. The construction taking place appears to be on the Sigma Chi house.

Traffic will be routed from South Poole Drive to West Row to Fraternity Row as an alternative route.

“We appreciate the campus community’s patience and cooperation while this work is completed,” the University of Mississippi department of facilities planning wrote in the email.

The portion of Chucky Mullins Drive is not the only spot on campus that is under construction. The following parts of campus are also under construction: Anderson Hall room 137, the third floor biomedical department of Brevard Hall, the Center for Manufacturing Excellence kitchenette 211, Coulter Hall lab 482, the porch of the Graduate House, rooms 214 and 216 of Guyton Hall, rooms 110 and 113 of Hume Hall, the hallway and lobby of Isom Hall, the second floor of Lester Hall, exterior window restoration of the Lyceum and Meek Hall room 214.