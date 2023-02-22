The Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics organized a presentation and a panel of experts called “Pot Goes Public” to discuss and answer questions about the legalization of medical marijuana in Mississippi on Feb. 22 in the Overby Center auditorium.

Panelists included founder of Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance Angie Calhoun, University of Mississippi Chief of Police Daniel Sanford, and the Mississippi Department of Health State Health Officer Daniel Edney.

Violet Jira, a junior philosophy and journalism double major and managing editor for The Daily Mississippian, facilitated the panel of experts and asked questions throughout the event.

Charles Mitchell, an Overby Freshman Fellow and associate professor of journalism at the University of Mississippi, hosted the event.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” Mitchell said. “One of the functions of a journalism center such as this is to get the people who are in the best position to separate fact from myth and give that information to the public.”

Mitchell kickstarted the event with a timeline of marijuana law in the state and the country at large, highlighting the tumultuous path legislation has taken since the drug was initially federally outlawed in 1937.

He then made a point out of the fact that the University of Mississippi was the only place in the country with federal permission to grow marijuana until recent years. All approved research conducted on marijuana across the country used marijuana grown at the University of Mississippi until a rule change was implemented in 2016 that allowed other growers to produce marijuana under the control of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

Despite the legal grower status from the federal government, because the University of Mississippi receives federal funding and must therefore follow federal law, marijuana is not allowed to be smoked on campus regardless of whether or not users have a medical card.

Sanford highlighted that legal card holders for medical marijuana in Mississippi are not allowed to smoke marijuana on campus regardless of their patient status, but that this was not a criminal offense.

“You have to differentiate between what state law allows and what university policy allows. You can’t confuse those two things. So if it’s (marijuana) a legal thing that they can own, then there is no criminal liability there because it is legal. They’re just violating university policy,” Sanford said. “It may be illegal through federal law, but I have no standing with federal law.”

Calhoun started her advocacy for medical marijuana when she found it effective for her son Austin Calhoun’s debilitating epilepsy, nausea and joint pain. She was a proponent of the bill to legalize medical marijuana in Mississippi.

“At the age of 17, Austin, unknown nt to us, was bitten by a tick that carried Lymes Disease,” Calhoun said. “We didn’t know that he had been bitten by a tick. After seeing over 20 doctors in about 18 months and 17 pharmaceutical prescriptions, my husband and I decided that enough was enough.”

She shortly after sought recreational marijuana in Colorado for her son, and saw his condition improve immensely. He shortly thereafter moved to the state and only recently moved back to Mississippi due to the new legislation.

Affordability was another hot topic of the night, a specific concern for Calhoun, who represents the interests of patients directly.

“We need to make sure that sick people can afford medical cannabis, because if we develop a program that is not affordable and accessible then this program is for nothing,” Calhoun said.

Due to the federally illegal status of marijuana, insurance companies are not allowed to provide insurance for the

“Unfortunately, no third party payer (insurance company) is going to pay for the product,” Edney said. “They can pay for the visits if they are regular medical visits that incorporate medical cannabis as part of the overall care plan.”

Jira addressed the elephant in the room with her final question to the panelists asking whether or not they believed Missisisppi would legalize recreational marijuana in the coming years.

“I believe in the medicinal benefits of cannabis, it is a real medicine that helps so many sick people. But I have also stated very clearly that my face, my voice will not be there for the recreational program. Not that I am totally against it, but I think that it is medicine and we should treat it as such,” Calhoun said. “I do think that probably in the next five years we will see some initiative ballots come that will try to push it.”

Edney brought his history as an addiction doctor and expertise in the state Department of Health to answer the question.

“As an addiction doctor, I’m conflicted. As an internist I’ve seen it help people, as an addiction doctor I’ve seen it hurt people and everything in between,” Edney said. “But, when I compare the effects on the human brain from alcohol to THC, alcohol is far more devastating. From a policy standpoint, I can’t argue with the issue that, if we are going to sell alcohol legally and regulate it through Alcohol and Beverage Control and tax it with the Department of Revenue, it’s hard to argue against doing the same thing with cannabis.”

“Give it some time. The dispensaries just opened last month, we don’t need to be monkeying around with the law yet until we get a year of experience. And when we change the law, we should be focused on patient access,” Edney said.

Edney believes too quick a transition to recreational marijuana would leave medical marijuana users in the dust.

“If we jump to recreational (marijuana) really fast, those trying to get marijuana medicinally will be caught in the backwash, so let’s give it some time,” Edney said.