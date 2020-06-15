There’s nothing that beats relaxing in the sun by your blow-up pool with a cold drink in your hand. Whether you prefer mai tais, mojitos, margaritas or martinis, you can make the best summer cocktail right in your kitchen. Here are four drink recipes to celebrate all the upcoming cocktail holidays this summer. Don’t forget that you must be 21 to enjoy these drinks.

June 19 – National Martini Day

Martinis are a simple drink that usually only contain 3-4 ingredients, and they really don’t have that much flavor. This lemon drop martini puts a sweet and sour taste on this otherwise boring drink.

Lemon Drop Martini– adapted from noblepig.com

1 lemon, juiced

2 ½ oz (about two shots) vodka

1 ½ tbsp granulated sugar

Crushed ice

Sliced lemon, for garnish

Rim the glass with lemon juice, then evenly coat the rim of the glass with sugar. Juice the lemon into a cocktail shaker or glass. Add vodka, sugar and ice. Shake cocktail shaker or stir ingredients in glass until sugar dissolves. Strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with lemon slice.

July 10 – National Piña Colada Day

Piña coladas remind me of a tropical vacation served by a cute bartender, but my kitchen doesn’t come with one of those, among other things. This piña colada sangria is the perfect summer beverage to make with no need for a blender or other fancy tools.

Piña Colada Sangria– adapted from thefirstyearblog.com

1 ½ cups pineapple juice

1 ½ bottles of your favorite white wine

1 cup coconut rum (I used Malibu)

1 ½ cups chopped pineapple

½ cup maraschino cherries

Combine all ingredients in a large pitcher. Refrigerate overnight. Serve over ice. Garnish with pineapple and cherry skewer. Serves 6-8.

July 11- National Mojito Day

This watermelon mojito recipe combines the best two parts of summer: fresh fruit and a refreshing cool drink. This can be made over ice or frozen, so this is perfect if you have some extra time and a blender.

Watermelon Mojito – adapted from julieblanner.com

2 large chunks seedless watermelon

Fresh mint sprig

1 cup crushed ice

1 oz simple syrup

1 ½ oz (one shot) white rum

½ cup club soda

Puree watermelon in a food processor or blender. Muddle mint and watermelon together in glass. Leave some mint for garnish. Add crushed ice. Stir in simple syrup, rum and club soda. Serve immediately.

July 24 – National Tequila Day

While some just prefer to shoot tequila straight, it’s much more enjoyable in a cold glass mixed with sweet mango and sour lime juice. This spicy twist on a classic margarita will keep you pouring all afternoon long.

Jalapeño Mango Margarita– adapted from forkinthekitchen.com

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp chili powder

⅓ cup diced mango

½ lime, juiced

½ slices fresh jalapeño

Ice

2 oz (about two shots) tequila

3-4 oz mango juice