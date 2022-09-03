The women’s soccer team cruised to yet another victory Thursday night and continued their undefeated run to start the season (4-0-1). The No. 13-ranked Rebels dominated the night’s match in every aspect as the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters couldn’t quite get a grasp of the game.

Right out of the gate, the Rebels were applying the pressure to Tech. Head coach Matt Mott’s sides were well-drilled in their pressing, not giving the Techsters much of an outlet or any space to progress forward. The early intensity paid off for the Rebels, and they took a one-nil lead in the 21st minute. A corner kick taken well by Taylor Radecki saw Mo O’Connor rise and meet it to fire the Rebels ahead. For O’Connor, that brings her goal tally up to two in five games, a solid return from the senior forward.

Just before the half, Ole Miss added another, coming again off a set-piece. A long throw-in from Radecki and a kind bounce, it fell to Lucy Green who slotted it into the bottom-right corner. To that point, Radecki was only credited with one assist in the match, which brought her to four on the year.

Ole Miss took a solid two-nil lead into the halftime intermission, and it could’ve been more. The Rebels completely controlled the first half, with a few small opportunities for the Lady Techsters but nothing that really threatened goalkeeper Ashley Orkus. Orkus broke the program record for clean sheets, notching the 23rd of her career.

Continuing their dominance from the first half, Ole Miss started the second half strong with their pressing and organization tactically. To their credit, Tech started out the early minutes of the second half with intense pressing, trying to force a Rebel mistake to get back in the match. Much to their chagrin, the Rebels remained precise in their passing and held onto the ball well. Tactically, the Rebels were far superior to Tech. Mott and his assistants set up the team well, and played the ball out from the back with ease against the press.

Thirty minutes into the second half, Ole Miss was back on the scoresheet. This time, via a wonderful shot by MaryKate McGuire. Following a tantalizing through ball by Jenna Kemp, the senior forward slipped it past the Tech keeper with her left foot.

But why stop there? The Rebels went on to score two more goals before the final whistle, both coming from freshman Alex Schoenstadt. This was Schoenstadt’s first career goal and by that matter, her first career brace, both coming within two minutes of each other.

Even though there was just one goal contribution between the two of them this match, Ramsey Davis and Stella Downing were terrific for the Rebels. Davis consistently provided an outlet pass and pushed the ball forward in the Rebel midfield, as well as picking out some beautiful passes. Downing provided a burst of energy off the bench with her rapid pace and skillful dribbling that propagated many “oohs and aahs” throughout, and eventually assisted the fifth and final goal.

Ole Miss improves to 4-0-1 on the year in what is a dream start for Mott. As his squad gears up for another intense season of SEC play, the Rebels have just a few more matches to fine tune everything. Following this match, the Rebels travel to Orlando to take on fellow undefeated foe, UCF (2-0-2), in what will be another solid test for the team. That game is set for Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.