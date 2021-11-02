The Southeastern Conference has released their slate of awards heading into the soccer postseason, and it’s raining Rebels.

Ole Miss goalkeeper Ashley Orkus has taken home the title of Goalkeeper of the Year for the second time. Throughout the 2021 season the Vestavia Hills, Alabama, native has manned the net in all 18 games. Orkus boasts a 1.29 goals against average, facing 200 shots thus far. With 65 saves on the season, Orkus holds a 0.730 save percentage, bringing her career percentage to 0.777.

Not only does Orkus get it done inside the net, she can also dominate offensively, netting her fourth career assist against South Carolina in a 2-1 Rebel victory.

Senior forward Channing Foster has made history again, becoming the first player to hold All-SEC honors five times. Foster was named to the First Team All-SEC for the third straight year, coming off of another dominant regular season.

Through 18 games this season, Foster has eight goals and six assists, bringing her to 43 career goals and 15 career assists. Her dominant presence for Ole Miss Soccer, while not over yet, will soon be very missed.

Senior midfielder Haleigh Stackpole has continued to prove herself this season, earning her first first team honor, but second all time SEC nod. The 2018 All-SEC Freshman Team honoree was awarded to the Second Team All-SEC for the 2021 season. Stackpole has found the back of the net five times this season, but her biggest threat comes in the form of assists. Her 13 assists this season ranks third in the nation.

Senior midfielder Molly Martin has proved to be a dominant aerial presence this season. Her nine goals in 2021 doubled her four previous seasons combined and placed her on Second Team All-SEC.

While Ole Miss Soccer finished out their regular season with a 3-2 loss to Mississippi State, they now have their eyes set on the postseason. The Rebels take on Alabama in the second round of the SEC Tournament after a first round bye. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST in Orange Beach, Alabama, live on SEC Network.