The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) squared off against FCS opponent Central Arkansas Bears (0-2) Saturday night in a one-sided contest.

The Rebels defeated the Bears 59-3 in a dominating performance from all three phases of the game.

Quarterback Luke Altmyer got his first college start at quarterback and had a good outing, posting a three touchdown evening, two through the air and one on the ground.

During the second quarter, he was replaced by Jaxson Dart after he suffered an upper-body injury. Dart took over, and the Rebels didn’t skip a beat.

There’s still no official word on who the starting quarterback will be for the season, as head coach Lane Kiffin hasn’t given a definitive answer.

“We’ll go back and look at the film and see what we think,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin also mentioned Altmyer’s injury during the game.

“I felt bad for Luke (Altmyer) because he was injured and he’s so competitive,” Kiffin said after the game. “He stayed in even when we asked him and you can see on the interception that obviously there was an issue there.”

The Landshark defense looked impressive as well, holding Central Arkansas to 233 total yards of offense while forcing two turnovers.

Ole Miss defense has only allowed 13 points through two games, providing that side of the ball with a lot of confidence moving forward.

The special teams unit also played up to their name, forcing two turnovers and even scoring a touchdown that provided the most energy from the Ole Miss sideline all night.

“It was great to see,” Kiffin said about how well the special teams unit played. “Didn’t think we played well in Week 1 and didn’t play with the energy and effort that we wanted to, so they really

responded and it was great to see.”

The Rebels will be on the road this week for the first time this season. They will be traveling to Atlanta to face ACC opponent Georgia Tech on Saturday in what is sure to be their toughest test of the young season.

Will Kiffin settle in on a number one signal caller moving forward or will he continue to shuffle the two young quarterbacks another week? Tune into ABC at 2:30 p.m. CDT to find out.