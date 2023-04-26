The Rebels dropped their fourth consecutive game in disappointing fashion to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Leaving runners on base was an issue for both teams, but it came back to bite the Rebels more in their narrow 2-1 loss to the Bulldogs. Ole Miss left eight runners on base and earned only four hits, while the Bulldogs left seven, getting five hits. The Rebels’ offensive issues have continued to persist, with their only strength being the long ball.

The Rebels’ pitching was better in the Tuesday night loss than in previous games, but it was still not enough to get the job done.

Starting pitcher Grayson Saunier earned his third loss of the season going 3.2 innings. He gave up three of the Bulldogs’ five hits and an earned run. He struck out only four and gave up two walks and a hit by pitch.

Right-handed pitcher Brayden Jones was brought in to relieve Saunier. He did not allow a single runner to get on base, but he was replaced in the sixth inning after pitching only 1.1 innings.

Sam Tookoian, a right-handed relief pitcher, came in for Jones. He allowed a hit and gave up a run, but he was not credited with giving up the earned run.

Mason Nichols was then brought into the game in the eighth inning and was excellent, however, the offense could not get anything going.

Outfielder Kemp Alderman has remained hot, going 2-for-3 with a walk but no RBIs. He was the main Rebel able to get on base during Tuesday’s rivalry game, but the bats were unable to bring him in.

Senior infielder Garrett Wood was the only Rebel able to drive in a run, which he did with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ole Miss had two runners on in the eighth inning with only one out. However, they were unable to score, allowing Mississippi State to maintain their lead and eventually get the win.

Ole Miss hopes to bounce back this weekend facing the Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford. Following Georgia’s sweep of No. 5 Arkansas, it would be huge for the Rebels to get a series win at home against the improving Bulldogs. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Friday, April 28, on SEC Network+.