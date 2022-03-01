The Ole Miss men’s golf team competed in the Cabo Collegiate Invitational where they placed fifth after the final round.

The Cabo Collegiate Invitational is an annual three-day invitational competition held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that hosts a variety of men’s collegiate golf teams.

This year’s winner came from Vanderbilt where they shot 820 (-32) as a team. But, Ole Miss had a sensational showing as well.

Leading the way for the Rebels was senior Sarut Vongchaisit, who finished in a tie for 12th.

All three rounds ended up in the 60s for Vongchaisit and his three-day score of 206 (-7) was a career-best. Vongchaisit had his best round of the tournament on day three where he shot a 68 (-3).

Another Rebel who shined was Jackson Suber. The senior from Tampa, Florida, shot for 207 (-6) over the tournament and had a team-high 16 birdies. His best score came from the second round where he shot a 68(-3) and ended up finishing in a tie for 20th.

Suber’s had quite an exciting past couple of weeks. On Feb. 18, he announced that he would be making his PGA Tour debut at The Valspar Championship, which will be taking place March 17-20 on the Golf Channel and NBC.

Other Rebels who competed in the tournament were redshirt freshman Kye Meeks (T31), Evan Brown (T42) and sophomore Brett Schell (T70).

Up next for Ole Miss is the Louisiana Classic held at the Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette, scheduled for March 14-15.

Final results from the Cabo Collegiate Invitational:

T12. Sarut Vongchaisit: 69-69-68-206 (-7)

T20. Jackson Suber: 69-68-70-207 (-6)

T31. Kye Meeks: 68-72-70-210 (-3)

T42. Evan Brown: 68-75-70-213 (E)

T70. Brett Schell: 84-70-69-223 (+10)