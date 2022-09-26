The Rebels have been nothing short of dominant so far this year, still boasting an unbeaten record after their first two games in SEC play.

Last week, the Rebs were victorious over the Kentucky Wildcats in a close match to collect their first conference win of the year. This week was no different, as the Rebels defeated Florida in a tight and cagey affair on Thursday evening.

In what began like many of Ole Miss’ games this year, the Rebels were dominant possessing the ball and controlled a large portion of the first half. The Rebs outshot the Gators just four to three, with most of the Gators’ opportunities coming on the counterattack. Something they have done so well this season is control the midfield and not give teams any space to find passes and move the ball forward.

This match was the epitome of a defensive stalwart, with both keepers making tremendous saves to keep their respective sides in the match. Alas the barrier finally gave way, as Ole Miss found the back of the net thanks to Mo O’Connor. Coming off of another set piece by Taylor Radecki, there was a panic in the box after a dangerous corner and was eventually knocked in by the Rebel forward.

For O’Connor, this put her goal tally on the year up to five with a total of nine goal contributions, tying her with Marykate McGuire for first on the team. Not just these two, but the team as a whole has been very prolific in front of the net. In fact, Ole Miss has scored 24 goals in just 10 games played. This equates to 2.40 goals per game and is a very promising sign for this team.

On the other side of the pitch, the Rebel defense has been simply spectacular. Goalkeeper Ashley Orkus maintained her seventh clean sheet of the season tonight, already matching her career-high from last year just two games into the conference schedule. Orkus made two very impressive saves on the night, both of which would’ve been spectacular goals for the Gators.

Not just Orkus, but the back line for the Rebels shone once again. Defenders Radecki and Sydney Michalak locked it down once again for the Rebs, something this duo does consistently.

Radecki registered her eighth assist of the season against the Gators and could’ve had more. The designated set-piece specialist for head coach Matt Mott always causes the opposing defenders trouble, whether it’s a long-throw, a corner or a free kick.

After Thursday’s match, the Rebels improved to 8-0-2 on the year. With the way they are currently playing, it is shaping out to be an exciting year in Oxford.

The Rebels are back in action on Sunday Sept. 25, where they will take on an Auburn Tigers side who have lost two straight on the bounce. The match will be at 3 p.m. CDT on SEC Network+.