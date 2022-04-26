The Ole Miss softball team (31-14, 6-10 SEC) defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks (22-25, 2-14 SEC) 8-3 on the road in Columbia over the weekend.

Momentum went to the home team early after the Gamecocks hit a home run in the first inning. Going into the second inning, the Rebels didn’t let the early momentum shake them as senior UT Abbey Latham hit a grand slam that would get the Rebels out of an early hole.

Still in the second inning, Ole Miss started to rally after a swift two and out. Freshman infielder Keila Kamoku showed off her high IQ, as she let four pitches pass her for balls to earn a free trip to first base.

Senior outfielder Tate Whitley played well and ended up going 3-for-5 on the night that included a single up the middle to give Ole Miss their first score of the game.

Senior UT Bre Roper set up a grand slam for Latham when Roper drew a walk to load the bases. That led to a knock-it-out-of-the-park hit for Latham that pushed the score to 5-3 during the second inning.

In the fourth and fifth innings, freshman pitcher Catelyn Riley and senior UT Sydney Gutierrez each had an RBI.

The Rebels defense did their fair share of work to shut out the Gamecocks for the rest of the game.

The final blow came in the seventh inning when Kamoku singled through the left side of the infield to obtain an RBI and give the Rebels an 8-3 lead.

The Lady Rebels eventually won the series with a three-game sweep and will face off against Memphis this Tuesday at 6 p.m CST in Memphis.