The Ole Miss track team made the trip to Fayetteville for the Razorback Invitational. This event marked the first of three indoor meets on the season.

The men’s team entered the day ranked fifth nationally (highest in program history), while the women’s team was ranked 13th. The high-powered meet featured a number of schools with both teams ranked (BYU, Florida, Kentucky, Stanford, Oklahoma State, USC).

The biggest story of the day was freshman shot put thrower Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who beat his own record with a throw of 19.73m/64-09.75 on his final attempt of the day. He placed third overall in the competition, but both of the throwers ahead of him are upperclassmen.

Robinson-O’Hagan has been on a roll recently as he beat the last school record just six days ago, his throw on Friday is the furthest throw by a freshman by 5.5m.

In the women’s, All-American Jalani Davis put on her best performance of the year. Her throw of 17.05m/55-11.25 won her the competition and set her up the leaderboards to third in the SEC this season. Another Rebel managed to clinch second place as Jasmine Mitchell’s throw of 16.09m/52-09.50 secured the top two spots in the competition for Ole Miss.

In the pentathlon, Sara Van Aken had her best performance of the season as she landed in ninth place overall recording 3,812 points.

Here are Saturday’s full results:

Women’s 200-meter dash- Ariyona Augustine (24.33, 33rd overall)

Women’s 200-meter dash- McKenzie Long (37.76, 69th overall)

Men’s pole vault- Logan Kelley (5.05m/16-06.75, 13th overall)

Men’s long jump- Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley (6.89m/22-07.25, 18th overall)

Men’s long jump- Gavin Nembhard (6.57m/21-.06.75)

Women’s shot put- Jalani Davis (17.05m/55-11.25, first overall)

Women’s shot put- Jasmine Mitchell (16.09m/52-09.50, second)

Women’s shot put- Tedreauna Britt (15.04m/49-04.25, eighth)

Men’s shot put- Tarik Robinson-O’Hara (19.73m/64-08.75, third)

Men’s shot put- Daniel Viveros (17.99m/59-00.25, sixth)

Men’s shot put- Mason Hickel (17.12m/56-02.00, 14th)

Women’s pentathlon- Sara Van Aken (3,812, ninth)

Men’s Heptathlon (four events)- Pierce Genereux (2,350, 16th)

Peyton Lowery (four events)- Peyton Lowery (2,236, 17th)