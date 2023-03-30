Scouts from dozens of NFL teams came to Oxford this week to get a look at some of the Rebel prospects in this year’s draft. Mason Brooks (OL), Nick Broeker (OL), Jonathan Mingo (WR), Malik Heath (WR), Zach Evans (RB), Troy Brown (LB), AJ Finley (S), Otis Reese (S), KD Hill (DL) and Tavius Robinson (DL) all worked out in front of a sizable crowd.

Winners

Zach Evans

Evans did pretty much the entire workout shirtless … and that was definitely on purpose. His frame looked the part of a modern NFL running back, and he moved like one as well.

Official times have not yet been posted, but his 4.5u time on Wednesday would have been very competitive had he been able to perform at the NFL combine like planned.

Evans looked great going through position drills and revealed that he has meetings set up with the Cowboys, Panthers and Jets. I personally saw him meet with a Saints scout as well.

KD Hill

Hill is one of the more interesting prospects for Ole Miss this year. He is listed on the roster at 6’1, 310 pounds and has a chance to be a third-round pick in the draft. If he were a couple of inches taller, he would be a strong prospect.

Hill looked very explosive going through his workout and drills, especially when firing out of his stance. During his three-cone drill, Hill got a round of excited shouts and whoops as he went through the drills.

AJ Finley

Finley could end up being a sneaky pick late in the draft. He tested well but really caught my eye going through positional drills. His backpedal was smooth, he showed the ability to flip his hip without losing a path and high-pointed the ball well. Lots of positives for him to pick on coming out of the morning.

Notable Staff Members

There was a very impressive spread and it would not be surprising to hear that every team was represented. Most staffs sent scouts, but there were a few coaches. Here are some of the important faces I noticed:

Willie Taggart, RB coach, Baltimore Ravens: One of many teams presumably there with interest in Evans.

Greg Lewis, WR coach, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore has a need at WR, and it looks like they’re interested in either Mingo, Heath or both.

Robert Prince, WR coach, Dallas Cowboys: Another face looking to evaluate Mingo and

Heath.

Rob Moore, WR coach, Tennessee Titans: Another team that desperately needs help at pass catcher. Mingo could turn himself into a second-round pick.

Brad Kragthorpe, assistant WR coach, Cincinnati Bengals: Kragthorpe watched the WR drills but also stood directly behind Jaxson Dart when they ran full field routes. He seemed keen on evaluating the sophomore passer.

Ruston Webster, Falcons scout: Webster is included on this list because he formerly served as the GM of the Titans. He also graduated from Ole Miss.

Other Notes: