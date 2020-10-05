After an early goal from the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss was unable to find the back of the net, falling 1-0 on Friday to the Bulldogs in the Magnolia Cup.

The goal for the Bulldogs came in the 20th minute as junior Monigo Karnley squeezed a shot between two defenders after a short corner attempt.

Trying to equalize the score, the Rebels had three chances coming from Haleigh Stackpole, Molly Martin and Ramsey Davis. For the Rebels, forward Channing Foster led the night with four shots.

The Rebels outshot the Bulldogs 12-9, including 7-4 in the second half alone. However, no equalizer hit the net to try and pull the Rebels forward.

The fierce rivalry was shown as both teams took 22 fouls combined with two players on each side taking a yellow card.

Pressure from the Rebels sneaked into the second half as Channing Foster’s shot in the 80th minute veered to the left past the post, leaving the score in the Bulldog’s favor.

This win for the Bulldogs marks the first Magnolia Cup win since 2012 and the first time the Bulldogs beat the Rebels in Oxford since 2001.

The Ole Miss Rebels will spend this week preparing for their next opponent, the Auburn Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, Oct. 11.