The Ole Miss Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) are undefeated no more as they fell 45-20 in their rivalry matchup against the LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 22. The then seventh-ranked Rebels came into the matchup as slight underdogs despite being in the top 10, and it was evident as to why with the final score. Death Valley is always a tough place to play with more than 100,000 fans making it a deafening arena and a gauntlet for any opposition to face.

If you’ve followed Ole Miss football for a while, you’ll know that a game against LSU is never cut and dry. In fact, it is quite the opposite.

The Halloween night game against the Tigers in 1959 saw LSU’s Billy Cannon return a punt 89 yards late in the fourth quarter for the only touchdown of the game that won it for the Tigers 7-3. In 2009, then 10th-ranked LSU visited Oxford and lost due to one of the wildest time management issues in college football history. So this matchup should always be treated as more than just an in-division rivalry.

As has been the case all year, the Rebels made a fast start. The Rebels had a smooth first drive that saw them cruise down the field and score in just a minute and 37 seconds, capped off by a Quinshon Judkins touchdown run from six yards out. The Rebels held LSU to a field goal on their first defensive series before scoring again in just two minutes and 43 seconds with another Judkins run.

The two touchdowns of the day put Judkins up to 12 on the year so far, which ranks him fourth in the country, just one touchdown shy of a three-way tie for first. Additionally, that puts him first in the conference with three more than LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Rebels found themselves up 17-3 at the beginning of the second quarter and in complete control of the game. All the Rebels needed was to somewhat maintain their pace and get another score or two to put the game away and notch their eighth win of the season.

Well, it didn’t quite work out like that. The Tigers would answer back with a 42-3 run to end the game, spanning from early in the second quarter to the end of the fourth.

Running back Zach Evans was sorely missed by the Rebels on the day, as Judkins had to carry the load on the ground which led to the Tiger defense keying in on the true freshman and somewhat stopping the Rebels’ rushing attack. That being said, Judkins had 111 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon, but no one else could pick up the slack that Evans left.

As for Jaxson Dart, he started out on fire in this one, going 11/16 with 204 yards through the air and some beautifully placed throws, including a 37-yard dot to receiver Jonathan Mingo to set up the Rebels’ first touchdown of the day. Unfortunately for Dart and the Rebs, the everchanging offensive line for Ole Miss struggled against the defensive front from LSU and it showed in the second half, as Dart didn’t have much time to get off any throws.

With the loss, the Rebels go to 7-1 on the year and 3-1 in the SEC with another tough road matchup coming up next week at Texas A&M. Ole Miss still has a chance at winning the division with the Nov. 12 home matchup against Alabama most likely being the decider. As for the game against the Aggies, it is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CDT start time and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.