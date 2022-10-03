Ole Miss soccer took its first loss on Friday, falling to the traveling Tennessee Lady Volunteers in a tightly contested matchup. The No. 13 Rebels were unbeaten in 11 games prior to Friday’s match, with a record of nine wins, zero losses and two draws.

Coming into this match, the Rebels were fresh off a win over SEC West foe Auburn last weekend, beating the Tigers 1-0. Similarly, in this match, there wasn’t much to separate the Rebels and Lady Vols.

In the first half, neither team was very threatening toward a goal despite eight total shots being attempted in the period. Rebel forward Aubrey Mister had the only two shots of the half for Ole Miss as the Rebs were outshot 6-2.

The second half started out a bit more fast-paced, as the rest of the half would mirror.

Just under a minute and a half into the period, Price Loposer had a chance to put the Rebels ahead but was saved rather comfortably by Tennessee’s goalkeeper Lindsey Romig. To that point, Romig had a relatively quiet night on Friday with just the three shots to keep out of the net, the most troubling of which came with Mo O’Connor’s late effort at an equalizer. Tennessee’s defense collectively earned this clean sheet, meeting many Rebel shots with bodies and blocking them before they even got a chance at the goal.

Her counterpart on the other hand did not have such an easy night. Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus was tasked with a potent Tennessee attack that had multiple chances on the evening but were met with the presence of Orkus.

On the night, she made a total of seven saves, tying her season high. Following after save, the barrier finally broke after a 79th-minute goal by the Volunteers. A lofty cross was met with the head of Jaida Thomas, who placed it in the bottom corner, just past the outstretched Orkus.

The Rebels charged onward in the final 10 minutes searching for an equalizer, with three shots coming within a minute and a half. Alas, the Rebels fell short in their comeback attempt and lost.

This was the first match this season where the Rebels were genuinely outplayed. This isn’t to say that the Rebels played poorly, but the Lady Vols came to play, and it showed with the final score. They mustered 18 total shots to the Rebels’ nine, with eight on target to the Rebels’ three. Additionally, they had 12 total corner kicks to Ole Miss’ two, a staggering gap.

But the season is still very young, and the Rebels know their path and how to get there. The game plan was executed, but Tennessee was just a bit better.

The Rebels will have their chance to get back on track this upcoming Thursday when they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 5 Alabama in their biggest game so far this season. As always, the match will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ and kicks off at 7 p.m. CDT.