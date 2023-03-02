It was a great Sunday for Ole Miss softball. They went undefeated in their double header against Stephen F. Austin and McNeese State to close out the Cowgirl Classic.

Game 1: Ole Miss 8, Stephen F. Austin 1

The starting lineup for the first game of the day was Nyomi Jones (LF), Savana Sikes (3B), Mya Stevenson (DP), Keila Kamoku (2B), Paige Smith (1B), Natalie Ray (RF), Mikayla Allee (SS), Jamei Mackay (C), Jalia Lassiter (CF) and Brooke Vestal (SP). There were no relievers.

Stevenson was the driving force behind the Rebels’ offense in Game 1. She logged two hits, two home runs and four RBIs in her four chances at the plate. The rest of the offense was just as electric, however.

Eight players registered at least one hit, with three total home runs. Last weekend there was an issue leaving players stranded on base, but that was not the case for the early game on Sunday, and the Rebels left just one runner stranded.

Vestal spent the whole game in the circle. She faced 26 batters, registered nine strikeouts, gave up five hits and did not walk a single batter. Vestal looks to be an ace early on in the season as she advances to 2-0 as a starter.

Game 2: Ole Miss 7, McNeese State 2

The starting lineup for the second game of the day was Jones (LF), Sikes (3B), Stevenson (DP), Kamoku (2B), Smith (1B), Aynslie Furbish (RF), Allee (SS), Mackay (C), Lassiter (CF) and Makenna Kliethermes (SP). There were no relievers.

Smith and Furbush combined for five of the team’s seven RBIs. The Rebels made life miserable for the McNeese State starter Lindsay Davis. She allowed four runs in the first inning and was taken out after recording just one out.

The relief pitcher (who actually pitched six and two thirds innings) fared better, but still surrendered eight hits and allowed two runs.

The Rebels generated 12 total hits throughout the game and left six runners stranded.

The situational hitting was certainly much better last week, and that is a huge positive for the Rebs.

Kliethermes became the second Rebel pitcher to go all game. In her seven innings, she faced 29 batters. She allowed six hits, four walks, hit one batter with a pitch and struck out six. This win puts her above .500 on the season and she advances to 3-2.