Ole Miss softball couldn’t get the bats going in their third loss of the season. After a four-game win streak, the Rebels dropped their first game since the loss to No. 3 Oklahoma State on Feb. 12.

Starting right-handed pitcher Makenna Kliethermes pitched a full game on Friday night for the Rebels, allowing only five hits in her six innings. However, she gave up four total runs to help Cal State Fullerton steal the game.

After two quiet innings for both teams, the Rebels struck first thanks to an RBI single by senior Savana Sikes. The Rebels got the lead early but couldn’t hold it for long. After the first two solid pitched innings by Kliethermes, the Titans’ bats came to life.

The Titans’ designated player, Jessi Alcala, put Cal State Fullerton in the lead with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the third. Shortly after, the Titans got yet another run in the third inning from an RBI single by shortstop Peyton Toto to make the score 3-1.

After each team scored in the third inning, there was no action in the fourth. The Rebels got into a quick hitting slump after their one run in the third, not being able to score another run for the rest of the game.

Kliethermes gave up another run to the Titans’ pinch hitter Evelyn Sablan. After the RBI double, there was no more action for the rest of the game. The pitchers on both sides threw very solid full games, allowing no more than five hits.

The game ended in a tense way, with the Rebels stranding runners on the corners in the seventh inning while down three runs. However, a popout ended the game, not allowing the Rebels to shorten the lead or go for the win. No one else scored for either team after the fifth inning leaving the final score at 4-1.

Ole Miss softball, so far, has had a promising start to the season in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, going 6-3 in the tournament thus far. With one last game to play against Kansas on Saturday Feb. 18, the Rebels will have a week-long break before their next tournament.

The Rebels will start the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, La. against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.