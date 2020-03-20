- On Wednesday, the UM Food Bank moved to a Grab-N-Go bag system to promote social distancing and limit person-to-person contact. Items will be available while supplies last.
- The University Counseling Center (UCC) encourages staff, faculty in students to call when reaching out for services, and the center is also offering “tele-mental health” to provide services to those not in Oxford and to promote social distancing.
- Student Health Services have begun working on an appointment-only system for urgent care and sick visits. Patients are urged to call 662-915-7274 to make appointments and non-emergency visits like physicals and other annual exams will be scheduled at a later date.
- Cengage, an educational technology company, has opened free access to all eTextbooks, digital courseware and online support for the remainder of the semester.
- Charter Communications, a broadband connectivity company, is offering 60 days of free Wi-Fi to households of K-12 and college students that do not have internet access for online schooling.
- U-Haul is giving 30 days of free self-storage to college students who have been displaced by school and residence hall closures.