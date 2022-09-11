Vince Gilligan’s long-running “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul” wrapped up its sixth and final season this month on the AMC network.

The series, which aired its first episode in 2015, easily gained popularity by merely existing as a prequel to the now iconic series “Breaking Bad.” While the series, and specifically the final season, certainly bridge the gap between the two shows in endlessly clever ways, “Better Call Saul” more than manages to stand on its own.

The final season proved to be highly satisfying due to the prior seasons’ use of foreshadowing and subtle character development. The writing team clearly understood the importance of the prior season’s slow but necessary build.

This is most evident in the final episode in which both this show and its predecessors’ timelines converge in an insanely powerful concoction of fan service and emotional stakes. Each character’s interaction feels genuine and emotionally earned with single lines of dialogue that contain more power than most television shows are able to achieve in an entire season.

Bob Odenkirk’s performance as the titular criminal lawyer joins the ranks of one of the most complex fictional characters ever to grace the small screen. While the character was beloved long before the series was greenlit, Odenkirk and the writers masterfully build on the pathos of the character in a way that will forever change how viewers perceive his characterization in the original series. Aside from the familiar faces that make up the show’s all-star cast, Rhea Seehorn gives an astoundingly empathetic turn in what many will consider being one of the most essential supporting characters in the history of television.

The cinematography aids in building on the characters and the world around them, using clever visual cues that harken back to earlier shots throughout the series. The use of striking contrast and vibrant colors make for an indelible blend between the mundanity of the universe and the complexity of the beings that inhabit it. While the camerawork is enamoring, Gilligan and his directorial team have insisted on allowing the shots to speak for themselves, giving the audience the pleasure of deciphering the creators’ intentions.

When “Better Call Saul” was announced, most fans never anticipated that the overly comical persona of Saul Goodman would make for one of the most visceral and emotionally impactful drama series in recent memory. It is doubly impressive that the series maintained the lighthearted qualities of the titular character while tackling difficult themes of regret and jealousy, all the while managing to be a seemingly accurate depiction of the average American courtroom.

“Better Call Saul” is guilty of simply being a modern masterpiece of cable television. Case closed.