Tyler Hubbard, the Georgia half of Florida Georgia Line, is seemingly trying to undo that stereotype with his debut solo project, “Dancin’ In The Country.”

Don’t get me wrong, this project is littered with neon signs and pickup trucks, but the tracks on Hubbard’s six-song EP seem to remove the disrespect towards women that is so prominent in bro-country music.

“5 Foot 9,” Hubbard’s lead single and a trending TikTok song, is one of the best examples of this. Instead of joining the roster of other things usually listed in bro-country songs, Hubbard is lifting the romantic interest above them. It’s an effort to revive the more respectful tone that was once prominent in country radio, and I would argue that it works.

“Inside And Out” is without a doubt the song I’d be most flattered by if the songs on this project were about me. Not only would I be above Bud Light and Ford trucks, but I would also be in a completely different ballpark than those things. This is the only song between all six that doesn’t reference the list of default country necessities. It’s refreshing, I must confess.

The title track, “Dancin’ In The Country,” is infectious with its instrumental production, featuring appearances from rock and pop influences. Though I was initially uncertain following the first listen, the more I listened to the song, the more I found myself drumming on my steering wheel and bobbing my head to the beat.

The only time the project ventures away from the theme of yee-haw love is on “Everybody Needs A Bar,” where Hubbard insists that having a regular bar that you go to is as important as a pickup truck needing gas, a cornfield needing rain and a cowboy needing a hat.

Though the song is most definitely catchy and easy on the ears, the songwriting here is really as country checklist as it can get. I can’t help but imagine Hubbard in a songwriting session with a whiteboard somewhere crossing off bar, pickup truck, cornfield and cowboy one at a time as he mentions them in the song.

If you’re looking for something fun that’ll wake you up in the morning on the drive to work, and don’t mind the often cliche songwriting, this is the project for you. It’s a nice effort from Hubbard to rebrand himself in the genre following the notorious reputation of Florida Georgia Line.

“Dancin’ In The Country” scores a promising seven out of 10 from me. I’m intrigued to see what direction he goes. If he continues down this road with his solo projects in the future, I could see him becoming just as successful, if not more, than his former group Florida Georgia Line.