The No.3 ranked Ole Miss Rifle team concluded its 2020 fall season undefeated. The final match ended on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with a thrilling victory that went into center shots, taking down No. 5 Alaska Fairbanks in a match that ended 469-4697 tie and a 308-297 win.

The team had a little rust at the beginning of the match as they competed for the first time in a month, starting off shooting a mark of 2,323. However, the Rebels finished strong, breaking the air rifle program record with a score of 2,374.

Freshman Leah Horvath tied her personal best with an aggregate score of 1,189, and junior Kamilla Kisch notched her career-high by 3 points with 1,176. Kisch started her day of competition off with four perfect strings of 100 to briefly tie the program record at 597. After a 9.4, she rallied to shoot 24 perfect shots, tying another school record.

The career highs didn’t stop there. Senior Sophia Cuozzo fired a career-high in air rifle of 1168, and freshman Martina Gratz tied her career-best at 591. Junior Erin Walsh gave a strong performance shooting 1,172, while Alaska’s Kellen McAferty shot a 587 in smallbore and 592 in air rifle for an aggregate score of 1,179.

With the win, the Rebels stay undefeated (3-0) for the fall as they conclude their competition for the semester. The team will resume competition in January against Nebraska at the neutral site of Columbus, Ohio, as they seek to continue to put together a historic season.