The No. 5 Ole Miss Rifle team won both of their matches over the weekend in West Point, New York. The Rebels defeated the Army Black Nights on Saturday, Jan. 29, and the John Jay College Bloodhounds on Sunday, Jan. 30.

The Rebels put up a record team score in their 4737-4676 victory over Army. Jillian Zakrzeski had a career day for the Rebels, tieing her career-high in smallbore and firing score of 598 in air rifle, giving her a total score of 1188.

Zakrzeski was one of four Rebels to score 1180 or higher in the match. Lea Horvath scored 1185, Kristen Derting scored 1183 and Abby Bruesseler scored 1181.

The Rebels put up a smallbore score of 2356, their team-high of the season. Zakrzeski and Buesseler shot perfect prone scores of 590. Buesseler’s score marked a career-high and she became just the fifth Rebel to reach the 590 mark in program history.

Zakrzeski led the Rebels in air rifle as well, putting up a score of 598. Horvath was right behind her with a score of 597 and Derting reached her own season-high with a 595.

The Rebels stayed hot against John Jay College on Sunday, winning their second match of the weekend 4735-4138.

The Rebels fired a score of 2347 in smallbore. Derting and Horvath both put up perfect prone scores in the competition. Horvath finished her smallbore outing with a team-high in the match of 589 while Derting turned in her own impressive score of 588.

In air rifle, the Rebels shot a total score of 2388. Horvath fired a perfect score of 600, the second of her career. Zakrzeski came just short of perfect with her score of 599, a career high for her in air rifle.

Ole Miss moves to 8-3 overall and keeps their top-5 national ranking. Their next match will take place in Oxford Feb. 12, where they will welcome in the 0-9 Memphis Tigers.