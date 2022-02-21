The Ole Miss Women’s Rifle team put up a score of 4719 as they defeated Jacksonville State to finish off the regular season.

With the win, the Rebels finish the regular season 10-3 and will await whether or not they will be competing in the NCAA tournament on March 11. They will find out on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. CST. Ole Miss hopes its average total score of 9446.33 will be enough to make the cut.

The Rebels shot well as the top six shooters of the match were all from Ole Miss. Lea Horvath led the way with a score of 1184. Claire O’Neel and Abby Buesseler were right behind her with their scores of 1179. Kristen Derting scored 1175 while Jillian Zakrzeski and M’Leah Lambdin finished just behind her with a score of 1174.

In smallbore, Ole Miss shot a team total of 2340 as Horvath led all shooters with a 588. Buesseler and O’Neal both had a score of 585 while Darting scored a 582.

The Rebels shot an air rifle score of 2379. Horvath scored the highest with a 596 while Zakrzeski came up just short of Horvath with a 595. O’Neel and Buesseler both scored 594s and Katelyn Tinsley shot a career-high score of 588.

Seniors Abby Bruesseler, Megan Taylor, Jillian Zakrzeski and Erin Walsh competed in their final match in Oxford as Ole Miss honored its seniors on senior day.

Ole Miss finishes the season at 10-3 and finds themselves in a good position to qualify for the NCAA tournament with the win over JSU. They close the regular season on a four-game win streak as they look to make some noise in the postseason.

Their next action comes in West Point, New York, a place where Ole Miss has been very successful this season, where they will compete in the GARC Championship tournament. They will compete on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26. Times are TBA.