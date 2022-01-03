[NEW ORLEANS] As the Rebels rolled into New Orleans to face the Baylor Bears in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, floats of fans and NOLA natives moved alongside the Mississippi River, passing through Jackson Square and the French Quarter.

Fans were serenaded by the Ole Miss and Baylor Bands, alongside high school bands from across Louisiana, with another even making the trip from Minnesota. Attendees were also greeted by the Ole Miss and Baylor cheerleaders, local dance troupes and eccentric performance groups.

Ole Miss pride was displayed along the route, with chants of Hotty Toddy exploding through the French Quarter and UM’s banner flowing proudly from floats, in cars and even on horseback by the Modern-Day Urban Cowboys of New Orleans. The famed Mardi Gras World brought their iconic, jester-headed float, which greeted the crowd with balloons and Sugar Bowl beads. Most of the other floats maintained the Mardi Gras theme, while one float stuck to an Elton John theme.

Fans were overjoyed as beads, cups, frisbees and even coffee were thrown into the crowd. The good times definitely rolled as Rebel fans celebrated the coming New Year with the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans.