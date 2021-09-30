The university’s Army, Navy and Marine Reserve Officer Training Corps hosted a three mile run on Sept. 29 to raise awareness for the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Protection Program.

During the month of September, Cadet Command tasked the ROTC, the Service Academy and Senior Military College to run 7,816-plus miles to represent the number of sexual assault cases reported in the military in 2020. This was the first time the ROTC hosted the SHARP run.

In 2019 the number of sexual assault cases were 6,236, which is 1% lower than 2020 cases.

“Department of Defense leadership is committed to providing the men and women who defend this country with workplaces where dignity and respect and inclusion are the norm,” said Maj. Gen. Clement Coward, director of the Department of Defense’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office.

The Cadets and midshipmen were encouraged to wear teal, the official color for sexual assault and harassment awareness.

The race began at 6 a.m. with the start line at the Tad Pad. The race then ran through All American Drive, University Avenue, Gertrude Ford Boulevard, Manning Way, Hill Drive, Chucky Mullins and finished three miles at the Tad C. Smith Coliseum.

Cadet Mariana Strawn said sexual harassment is never justified and the ROTC’s responsibilty is to intervene when matters arise.

“Our goal was to bring sexual assault and harassment awareness to the forefront of our cadet’s minds,” Strawn said. “Furthermore, we recognize that sexual assault and harassment occurs in all services, and it will take a joint-service effort to combat the problem.”

SHARP, the Army’s sexual harassment and assault program, strives to reduce the stigma of reporting, protect victims and increase prevention, investigation, prosecution and victim care capabilities.

If you or anyone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact 24 Hour Rape Crisis Hot-Line 800-656-HOPE (4673) or National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) at 717-909-0710.

If you are in the military, contact SHARP’s on call 24-7 Sexual Assault Response Hotline at (410) 322-7154.