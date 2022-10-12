The University of Mississippi Museum will celebrate its 10th annual Friends of the Museum Harvest Supper at historic Rowan Oak on Thursday, Oct. 13.

An invitation to Harvest Supper is a ticket to an evening of music performed by the University of Mississippi’s Steel Orchestra, dinner catered by A&N Catering with appetizers and desserts from Tallahatchie Gourmet, and a live art auction featuring pieces from renowned Mississippi artists.

The sold-out event is expected to host 650 guests. While the evening sounds rather impressive, it is ultimately a casual evening filled with communion and an appreciation for the arts.

“They wanted the event to be casual, fun and more open than formal,” Ann Brock, the event publicity chair, said.

To further emphasize the fellowship of the annual feast, the planning committee has made the art that is available for auction at the physical dinner available for virtual bidding. They will be up for auction until 9 p.m. on the day of the event.

“Because the event is always sold out, the Friends of the Museum wanted to allow anyone to bid on the art,” Brock said. “The art is on display at the museum, so anyone can go see the artwork in person and then virtually raise their paddle in bidding on the Harvest Supper 2022 website.”

A 10-year tradition is quite a feat for an organization to successfully orchestrate.

“The event is so successful, and it is a wonderful venue for the museum,” Brock said. “Plus, it’s fun to do. It’s fun to work on the event. It’s fun to think of new and different artists. (The Museum) has a wonderful, unique approach to the artists because they like to have those artists who are represented in galleries and those who have a presence in the art world.”

The annual Friends of the Museum Harvest Supper brings the spotlight to the artists and donors that make the museum possible.

“It’s just a wonderful event that showcases the talent of musicians from North Mississippi, the food of North Mississippi and Mississippi artists… and it’s just a casual fun evening that raises money for the University Museum, which in itself is just a fabulous jewel,” Brock said.

To bid on the artwork for auction at the Harvest Supper, as well as find more information on the event, visit the Harvest Supper 2022 website.