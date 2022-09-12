Oxford became cloaked in creativity as the historic Powerhouse Community Arts Center welcomed Sarahfest, an annual arts and music festival hosted by the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies.

The month-long festival began with an opening reception on Thursday Sept. 8, showcasing artworks of all forms to all ages. Just as meaningful as the art itself was that of the hospitality shown by the project leaders. A delightful amalgamation of finger foods and beverages helped to add to the already welcoming atmosphere.

The exhibit displayed a respectful balance between the beauty of the works and the importance of their meanings.

“This project stems from my relationship with the gym,” Joshua Nguyen said.

The Texas native is responsible for what will likely be considered one of the most unique works of art on display throughout all of Sarahfest, as he cleverly combines his poetic expertise with his love for the gym.

“I’ll say the words to myself in my head during push-ups in order to help with my endurance,” he said.

For Nguyen, his poems of self-love and inclusivity are products of his workouts and vice versa. They compliment each other and add immensely to his work as an artist.

The themes of inclusivity don’t end with Nguyen’s work. By the end of the display, the power of the messages are sure to be amplified by what comes later.

Kallye Virginia Smith’s poem, “Women’s Work,” is one of the many pieces that shine a necessary light on the state of women’s rights throughout history, as well as within our present day. Specifically, Smith emphasizes the importance of women’s involvement in the workforce.

The showcase did not shy away from challenging pieces. Many, if not most, of the works on display put an emphasis on minority groups and their constant fight for equality. While a handful of these thought-provoking images were pulled from events throughout history, there were others that dared to handle the inequalities of today. These works were especially striking, as was clearly intended.

Just as striking were the works of Adee Roberson and Mallory Luana. Roberson describes her work as a “meditation on symbolism and texture.” Her work demands attention and commands respect for its daring use of colors and storytelling. Luana uses a similar approach in her work. She uses “anything and everything” to create the sculptures that help her convey the messages she most wants to convey regardless of the mundane materials being used.

Kevin Cozart, operations coordinator for the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies, went into great detail about the organization and its goals. He described the artworks as highly responsive to both each other and the world as a whole. Cozart also spoke of how helpful and collaborative the Powerhouse venue has been in allowing artists to display their mighty works.

Scott Satterwhite, best known as the co-founder of the 309 Punk Project — a southern, artist-run, non-profit organization — displayed his own work, while discussing the importance of art preservation and DIY creation.

“(My) intent is to preserve the artistic space I once called home,” said Satterwhite.

This is a sentiment that many of the aforementioned Sarahfest artists surely have in common.

