On the Ole Miss campus, there are three separate dining halls: The Dish, located in the Luckyday Residential College, Rebel Market, in the quad, and the Grill at 1810, which connects to the Ole Miss football team’s indoor practice facility.

Many students who reside in the LRC choose The Dish because of its convenience. Those who favor Rebel Market cite the central location as to why they dine there. The Grill at 1810, however, is special.

The Grill primarily serves as an athlete dining hall, but this does not mean it is exclusively for athletes. The Grill is open to all Ole Miss students who have a meal plan, so it is typically packed with athletes and normal students alike.

In fact, it is interesting to see the effect the upcoming Thanksgiving break has had on the Grill and its occupancy. People are rushing to get some amazing food before they have to go home for the break.

Because the Grill caters to athletes, there is a different atmosphere when walking in to eat. As people pass by Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on their way to the Grill, whether they choose to drive or walk, there is a certain feeling that the meal they are about to eat will be unlike anything they have had on campus before.

It is hard to pinpoint what makes the food taste so good; maybe it is because they make it better for the athletes, or maybe the environment itself helps the food taste phenomenal.

Every dining hall has a pizza station, but the Grill at 1810 must put some special kind of cheese or pepperoni on those pizzas because they run out in seconds. The grilled section serves up pristine chicken and some perfectly made meatloaf. Not to mention, the service is second to none.

The workers are always smiling, they make conversation and they always leave you with an “Enjoy your food.”

The Grill at 1810 is always packed with people from all over campus, which helps create a laid-back atmosphere where someone can enjoy their food while potentially watching the football team practice.

That’s right — since the Grill is directly connected to the indoor practice facility, people can see the Ole Miss football team practice. Especially now, since it is getting colder, the football team will utilize this field more than they have all season.

Once again, the Grill at 1810 is directly behind Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. So before Ole Miss lets out for Thanksgiving break, go get some delicious grub from the best dining hall on campus.