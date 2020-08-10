Traditional football fall camp with unlimited hours of football practice time is no longer permitted this year under the newest SEC guidelines.

The Southeastern Conference approved the guidelines on Tuesday to include adjusted preseason football activities and a newly scheduled practice start date of Aug. 17. Along with the ten day delay, student-athletes will have more off days and fewer practices than the usual NCAA rules allow.

Schools can conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs from Aug. 7-16.

Included in the plan, teams can only practice 25 times over a 40-day period starting Aug. 17. During this time, teams must stick to normal in-season NCAA guidelines of 20 hours of practice time a week. Also, a five day acclimation period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

The plan demands schools to provide student-athletes with two days off a week until the week before the first game of the season. An 11-day expansion of the SEC’s practice window allows the conference to monitor COVID-19 related issues.

Last week, the SEC announced a 10-game conference-only schedule, however, no news of the two additional opponents for each SEC team has been announced and is expected to be announced this week.