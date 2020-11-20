Despite a postponed Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M game, The Daily Mississippian predicted the rest of the SEC’s match-ups with games like LSU vs. Arkansas and Mississippi State vs. Georgia to be played on Saturday, Nov. 21. While the virus single-handedly controlled much of the SEC last week, many of those teams are back in action.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt – Kelby Zendejas

Considering Vandy has had a winless season, I’d say the Florida Gators (5-1) have this one easily. Quarterback Kyle Trask is on the Heisman watch list, and honestly, I can see why. The player holds 2,171 yards and 28 touchdowns in just six games. I see the Gators taking this win in the first quarter.

Florida 51, Vanderbilt 14

Mississippi State vs. Georgia – Barrett Freeman

You better believe that players and fans at Moo University are shaking in their boots this week. After their last performance of barely scraping by an abysmal Vanderbilt team, the inferior Bulldogs have to travel to Athens to face a Georgia Bulldogs team that is still ticked off from their recent flat performance against the Florida Gators. After all the hype about their defense, Georgia gave up over 40 points to the Gators two weeks ago and might have let a chance at competing in the SEC title game slip from their fingers.

The Georgia Bulldogs are out to prove that they are still the toughest in the East while praying for a Florida loss down the line, and Mississippi State is the first team on their list to bulldoze through.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi State players know in the back of their mind that the Egg Bowl — their end-all, be-all for the season — is the next week away, and they are still struggling with an offense that fails to show any power or consistency. Moreover, their defense can’t even put teams like Vanderbilt away for good. Starkville is nervous, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they aren’t already looking ahead to their trip to Oxford next week, given that Matt Corral and Kiffin are likely living rent-free inside of their heads.

Georgia 42, Mississippi State 7

LSU vs. Arkansas – Ruby Draayer

The matchup this week between Arkansas and LSU is the perfect way for one team to show that they are less average than the other team. The LSU Tigers are sitting at 2-3 this season, while the Arkansas Razorbacks are 3-4. The winner of this game will move one team to a .5 winning percentage.

Myles Brennan is out for the season, forcing LSU to play a true freshman quarterback. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks has had a decent season throwing for 1,678 yards and 16 touchdowns. The LSU defense is atrocious, so I think this one goes to the Woo Pig Sooie.

Arkansas 30, LSU 21

Missouri vs. South Carolina – James Minzesheimer

This is a tough one. Both teams have had some big wins this year, but neither is putting themselves in bowl contention. With that being said, South Carolina has an electric offense and put up over 21 points in every game but one. With Missouri’s trouble scoring, I would say that the Gamecocks will take this one.

South Carolina 35, Missouri 14

Kentucky vs. Alabama – Kelby Zendejas

Alabama is currently 6-0, while the Kentucky Wildcats are 3-4 and only beat Vanderbilt last weekend 38-35. My pick is Bama 100% because Mac Jones and Najee Harris are about to light up the Bama offense against Kentucky. Mac Jones has 2,196 yards and 16 touchdowns and is also in the running for the Heisman. There’s just no way that Kentucky’s offense can compete with an offense like Alabama’s.

Alabama 45, Kentucky 14

Tennessee vs. Auburn – James Minzesheimer

It has been a rough year for the boys in Knoxville. Whether it be COVID-19 or playing top-10 teams, the Volunteers cannot catch a break. Tennessee comes into this one having dropped their last three games, and Auburn comes into this one having lost to LSU by 37 in the last game they played. Both teams desperately need a win, and I hope for that to make it a close game.

Auburn 35, Tennessee 28