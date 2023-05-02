In a few short weeks, the University of Mississippi’s class of 2023 will graduate and begin a new phase of life. Regardless of the path they take, the memories gathered throughout their time here will hopefully remain with them forever.

College can be a busy time for all students. Getting caught up in the hustle and bustle of school, work and everything in between can cause students to miss out on the fun experiences that college life brings. Luckily, there is still time to take advantage of those missed opportunities.

Many Ole Miss freshmen share an unspoken bond in regards to annual traditions and activities that are held on and around campus. For any seniors who are still looking for that extra taste of Oxford before time is up, look no further than these few activities.

Jumping (at your own risk) in the Phi Mu Fountain

The Phi Mu Fountain is one of the most noteworthy landmarks on campus. While it is a neat piece of architecture that fits beautifully within the landscape of the Quad and the buildings that surround it, that is not why the fountain is so revered. Rather, freshmen typically wrap up the school year by taking a plunge into the few feet of water within it.

Some students enjoy the adrenaline rush of scaling the fountain as best they can, while others are more comfortable admiring the structure from below. Regardless of the height that is reached, dipping into the cool Phi Mu water is an unforgettable experience.

Taking a Trip to the Doorknob of the Universe

A real treat comes from visiting a secret location at night. The tradition presents a chance of a collegiate lifetime that can only be granted by people who have traveled the journey before. Keep it a secret once you make the trip, so it remains as a fun adventure for others to have for years to follow. Many students claim that the visual of a doorknob can be spotted from the right angle looking up towards the night sky.

Night Runs to Cook Out

Cook Out, located on Jackson Avenue, is a hotspot for students to grab a bite – especially late at night, as the restaurant is famous for remaining open until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Even though Cook Out has locations nationwide, it is difficult to deny the fast food joint’s status as a stronghold in the city of Oxford.

Secret Square Spots

It is likely that every Oxford resident and UM student knows about the Square, as well its restaurants, bookstores and opportune photoshoot locations; however, there are a few hidden jewels in the area.

Venice Kitchen is a favorite place for many to grab a bite to eat. Many fail to realize, though, that there may or may not be a secret grilled cheese hub hidden somewhere nearby.

To get your hands on a secret grilled cheese, you must walk down another not-so-well-known feature of the Square— Faulkner Alley. Right beside Southside Gallery is a maroon covering with a door underneath. To enter, you must know a secret password that varies throughout the year.

Perhaps the Square holds more secrets that are ready to be told. Walk around and see if you can discover some for yourself.

Seniors, regardless of what you have left on your personal Ole Miss bucket list, make the most of it during your last few weeks in Oxford.