The University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media is moving into the next phase of finding a dean to lead the school. Throughout the next two weeks, the school will be hosting four candidates, for presentations, forums and meetings.

The SJNM has been without a dean since the resignation of Will Norton. Debora Wegner has been serving as interim-dean while the search for Norton’s replacement presses forward.

“On behalf of the search committee, thank you for your patience with the process,” School of Applied Science Dean Jean Grandjean wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff. “We are excited to get the dean candidates to campus! We invite and encourage you to engage with the candidates while they are here in Oxford.”

Today the SJNM and the university at large will welcome Deanna D. Sellnow, who is currently a professor of strategic communications in the Nicholson School of Communication & Media at the University of Central Florida. Candidate presentations along with an open forum for faculty, staff and students will take place in Butler Auditorium inside the Alumni Center from 1:15 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.. Sellnow will then meet with SJNM faculty and staff in Farley from 2:30 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. before participating in an exit interview with the search committee from 3:20 p.m. to 4:10 p.m today.

Johnny V. Sparks of the School of Journalism and Strategic Communication at Ball State University will be welcomed on Feb. 20. Andrea E. Hickerson of the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of South Carolina will be welcomed on Feb. 23. Jesse J. Holland of the School of Media and Public Affairs at The George Washington University will be welcomed on Feb. 25.